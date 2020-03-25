DES MOINES — Iowa’s hunting and fishing regulations are not affected by the current COVID-19 health emergency in Iowa, the Department of Natural Resources said this week.
Despite rumors on social media channels, the DNR has no plans to eliminate seasons, relax regulations or change license prices.
Fishing and hunting regulations exist to protect human safety and wildlife populations over the long-term, the DNR said.
For hunters and anglers who choose to go out but prefer to minimize their interaction with other people, the Iowa DNR offers online and mobile options to purchase hunting licenses and specialty tags.
Licenses and tags may be purchased at www.iowadnr.gov/hunting or through a mobile app by searching Go Outdoors Iowa. Licenses will be available electronically immediately.
For specialty tags, such as those for deer and turkey, allow 7-10 business days for delivery.
Iowa’s spring turkey seasons begin with the youth-only season April 10-12. The first general season is April 13-16 followed by the second season is April 17-21, the third April 22-28 and the fourth April 29-May 17.
The archery-only season is April 13-May 17. Hunters buying their tags online will need to buy early, the DNR said.
For more information about Iowa’s hunting and fishing regulations, visit the Iowa DNR website: www.iowadnr.gov
The caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen to the public after bat hibernation season, April 15. The caves are closed annually from Oct. 15 to April 15 to protect hibernating bats. Visitors have access to the rest of the park while the caves are closed.
Check the DNR’s State Park Alerts and Closures page at www.iowadnr.gov/parkclosures for information on any seasonal, construction or weather-related closures in Iowa state parks that may impact your visit.
