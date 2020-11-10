Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 29F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 29F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.