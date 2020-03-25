CLINTON — In her daily press conferences, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been expressing how important small businesses are to the state’s economy.
She has announced new measures meant to help keep them afloat, such as the Iowa Small Business Program Relief Grant and Wednesday’s announcement of the COVID-19 Targeted Small Business sole owner/operator grant fund.
While local business owners are trying to determine just who and what those grants will cover, State Sen. Chris Cournoyer told the Clinton Herald on Wednesday that help is on the way, and she is willing to answer any questions they have.
Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said she understands many small business owners may be overwhelmed with all the information out there. She says the Iowa Economic Development website is a great tool to find out what grants are available.
“Right now, there’s block grants funding (available),” Cournoyer said. “The money that was released by the legislators before we released for our 30-day pause last week. We gave the governor some emergency powers to be able to tap into our emergency relief funds.”
She further explained that when COVID-19 cases started to appear in Iowa, surveys were sent out to businesses across the state. The goal was to find out what could be done for small businesses in the short term. Cournoyer says over 13,500 responses came in, which helped legislators come up with plans to help them.
Cournoyer says the COVID-19 Targeted Small Business sole owner/operator grant fund was rolled out to help those who are self-employed.
“The initial small business relief grant and tax deferral had to do with businesses who had employees between 2 and 25 people prior to March 17,” Cournoyer said. “What came out of that and what we heard is ‘wait, hold on a second, I’m a sole proprietor. I am a business of one. What about me?’’’
After listening to people’s concerns, Cournoyer says the governor, along with others, came up with this grant for people who would fall under the category of a sole proprietor or single-member LLC.
State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, took to Facebook on Wednesday to explain how beneficial this grant is for people who qualify.
“As of now, this is the only financial assistance available to self-employed Iowans who don’t have employees,” Wolfe wrote in a Facebook status. “It’s something and something is better than nothing, but a lot of self-employed Iowans won’t be eligible. And a lot of eligible self-employed Iowans will either not be able to get TSB certified in time, or will be told that all available funding has already been distributed.”
Wolfe reiterated on her Facebook status that she wants people to understand that this is fairly limited relief to a fairly limited population.
For business owners who feel like they are being left out, Cournoyer says more help is on the way from the federal government.
“Hopefully, and we are waiting patiently for the federal bailout,” Cournoyer said. So some of those funds can be released and we can use that funding to help as well.”
