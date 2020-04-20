ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Two more Whiteside County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Whiteside County Health Department said Saturday.
The residents are in their 30s and 40s, the Health Department said. The Health Department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor who they have been in contact with who may be at risk of illness.
The Health Department said that actual cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County are likely being underreported due to limited testing.
Residents who have symptoms of respiratory illness that cannot be explained by a previously diagnosed condition such as allergies should consider themselves possible COVID-19 cases and should self isolate and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions, the Health Department said.
As of Saturday, Whiteside County had a total of 40 laboratory confirmed cases, or .07% of the total population of 55,175. Of those, 10 have recovered and 3 have died. Remaining cases are receiving care at a medical facility or at home.
Health officials announced the county's first confirmed case March 15.
For general questions about COVID-19 call IDPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Additional information is available on the Illinois Coronavirus and CDC COVID-19 websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.