CLINTON — Problems with a new app to report caucus results to the Iowa Democratic Party also reverberated in Clinton on Monday night.
Of Clinton County’s 26 precincts, only two were able to use the app and get all the way through that process, Bill Jacobs, chairman of the Clinton County Democrats, told the Clinton Herald on Tuesday.
“(The Democratic Party) wanted it right away and had the app worked, they would have gotten information out as the caucus was going on,” Jacobs said. “But for various reasons...the app didn’t work so that people were having to phone in their results. Of our 26 precincts I only know of two where they were able to use the app the whole way through.”
Jacobs said he heard people were told the day of the caucus to not even try to download the app. Jacobs said there was a test app released and that the actual production app was released around Jan. 17.
“I think it was a matter of trying to make it as secure as possible that they end up making it hard for the end user to use,” Jacobs said, adding that people were downloading it in the weeks leading up to the caucus. “But it wasn’t tested on the scale that it was going to be for that night.”
Jacobs said if the app worked as planned, results would have been released at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Monday, when everyone had completed caucusing. Jacobs believes despite the issues with the app, the caucus was a good example of democracy in action. He also supports a virtual caucus.
“I think we eventually need a virtual caucus,” Jacobs said. “I know the app kind of gives us a black eye in that regard but still we need to do something so that people that can’t be there at 7 o’clock on a February night can participate.”
