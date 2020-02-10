CLINTON — Clinton County officials are planning to make a decision next week on a possible appointment to the Clinton County treasurer position.
Current Clinton County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre, who has served as the county treasurer since 1995, announced in October she would be retiring effective March 31. The Supervisors must fill the vacancy by appointment or through a special election. Supervisors are set to make a decision on potential appointment for the position at next week’s board meeting.
Supervisors Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann believes the board should proceed by filling the position by making an appointment.
“I’ve reached out and I think I’ve done my due diligence... I just think we should make an appointment,” Determann said. “I guess I’d just like to put that on the agenda for next Monday. Make an appointment.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. contacted all five applicants for the position. He also reached out to Karen Petersen, who is an internal candidate within the county treasurer’s office. Irwin was able to speak with four of the five applicants. Irwin said he is not interested in having an interview process with the board during a public board meeting.
“I’m not interested in having an interview process where we bring two or three in and interview them in a public forum,” Irwin said. “I feel that’s a disservice to those individuals. This is an appointment process. This is not an election process... Over the next seven months will be the opportunity for the public to vet who they want to elect to the position. That’s my personal feeling on this situation.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said he had historically been in favor of having Petersen, the internal candidate, continue to serve the county, an outcome with which Srp is still in favor. He said he also sees the merits of having someone start to work with Petersen and the treasurer’s office for the next few months. Srp did acknowledge the possibility the county could appoint someone who would not remain in office after the November election.
“If we wait for a new person to enter the office until November that experience is not going to be with us any longer,” Srp said. “And so that opportunity to have overlap and to learn is taken away by appointing the internal candidate.”
An individual appointed to fill the vacancy would serve as county treasurer until the November election, when the county treasurer position would appear on the ballot. The winner of the November election would serve the remainder of McIntyre’s term, which is set to run through 2022.
If a special election is held, the winner of the special election would serve the remainder of McIntyre’s term. A special election is expected to cost about $25,000.
