CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Agency board representatives disagree on who has the authority to oversee the Emergency Management Agency’s budget.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf’s opinion on the budgetary authority for the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) board is that the EMA board has authority for line items within the budget. He believes, however, the levying authority lies with the Board of Supervisors.
“If they (EMA board) come to you (Board of Supervisors) and suggest that the levy should be so and so, you have every right to cut it to what you feel you want,” Wolf said. “You could agree with them and say yep, the special levy’s fine. We’re going to go along with it for these reasons. Or you can so no, we’re going to cut the special levy to whatever we want. Now you don’t have a say over their line items. On the other hand, you can suggest hey, if these line items don’t get in line with what we think they should be for this levy amount then obviously we’re letting you know that ahead of time that the levy’s only going to be so much so you need to get your budget and line items in line with what we feel the budget should be.”
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said EMA, which is defined as a municipality, has a number of alternate funding mechanism options. He said the commission in at least recent history has always been funded through the county’s supplemental levy. Iowa Code 29C outlines other funding mechanisms, including contribution of municipalities. They may also use a combination of use of the county’s funding authority and contribution of municipalities, Srp said.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said the commission board is set apart in Iowa Code as a separate government entity. He believes the EMA board is supposed to be able to make decision for the agency. He expressed concern about getting members to participate and attend meetings if their decisions can be nullified by another entity, which in this case would be the Board of Supervisors.
Camanche Mayor and EMA Board Chairman Trevor Willis, who disagreed with Wolf’s assessment, believes the disagreement between county board of supervisors and EMA commissions will continue until legislation is passed or there is a formal opinion submitted by the attorney general.
“This is not something that is a Clinton County issue,” Willis said. “This is statewide. There are several, several counties going through this as well. And I think we need to find a way to work together between the commission and the Board of Supervisors...It’s going to boil down to a threat of litigation I think in some county before anything is done because nobody wants to put it in black and white and sign their name to it.”
Willis added the proposed budget from EMA amounts to a $30,000 decrease in the tax asking. He said the commission is spending $50,000 out of its rollover fund.
The disagreement for the upcoming budget between the EMA board and the Board of Supervisors amounts to a difference of about $500.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said the $500 difference has had a compounding effect for the county over the past several years.
”It’s not a huge dollar amount but it’s going to compound every year,” Irwin said. “It compounded from last year to this year.”
The Board of Supervisors desires to lock in personnel at a 2.25% increase, Irwin said. Willis said the EMA board certified a budget with personnel increases to 2.25% with the exception of the operations officer, which they want to leave at 3% for the position’s compensation to get up to an appropriate level. Kness also receives a 3% increase per his contract, Willis confirmed.
Srp said the Board of Supervisors also modestly reduced the overtime line item.
A joint meeting between the EMA commission and Board of Supervisors will be Feb. 20. There will be a joint discussion regarding EMA funding. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Clinton County Satellite Office, 226 11th St., DeWitt.
