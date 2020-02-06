CLINTON — Clinton County officials have received five applications for the vacant treasurer position, while also having an in-house option to fill the vacancy, said Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp.
Current County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre at a board meeting last month recommended Office Manager Karen Petersen take over for the interim period until an election would be held in November.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker believes the county has two options, to either appoint someone in the treasurer’s office for the vacancy until the election or to interview everyone who applied.
“If you think the best option is to go with the person in the office, I don’t know why you would tie up a lot of people’s time with interviews,” Van Lancker said.”
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann cited one application that the Supervisors had not reviewed yet, suggesting the Supervisors look at all applicants and decide what to do afterwards. He suggested putting the vacancy on the board’s agenda next week.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said he intends to reach out to the applicants and have a conversation with the applicants before next week’s meeting.
McIntyre, who has served as the county treasurer since 1995, announced in October she would be retiring effective March 31. The Supervisors must fill the vacancy by appointment or through a special election.
An individual appointed to fill the vacancy would serve as county treasurer until the November election, when the county treasurer position would appear on the ballot. The winner of the November election would serve the remainder of McIntyre’s term, which is set to run through 2022. If a special election is held, the winner of the special election would serve the remainder of McIntyre’s term. A special election is expected to cost about $25,000.
