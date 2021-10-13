CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved allowing Clinton County consultant Aaron Viertel to obtain an agreement with True RX to serve as the county's health benefits manager.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion this week.
The Supervisors on Sept. 27 approved a motion to terminate the contract. Supervisors Board Chairman Tom Determann said the termination is effective at the end of the year.
The consultant group has been monitoring the performance of the county's current agreement with Elixir for several years, Viertel said.
"We had some difficulties with the terms of the agreement being kept," Viertel said. "And there have been some service issues that have caused problems to the auditor's department and HR (Human Resources) as they work in conjunction with developing plans for the future."
They have also seen costs go up due primarily to increases in treatments, Viertel said. The increases are mostly in the cancer field of treatment, he said.
"We are looking to offset some of those cost increases by using a more aggressive approach to reducing costs through rebates, is primarily where the current agreement is falling short from a structural perspective," Viertel said.
Viertel reported the proposal from True RX appeared to be the most competitive and allowed for the most containment over the three-year cost-projection period.
Determann noted all three of the proposals would save the county money.
"We got three good quotes," Determann said.
