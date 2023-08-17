CLINTON -- The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday agreed to a contract with Linn County for juvenile detention and diversion services.
“You folks are doing a major service to protect the blue in this entire county by doing this,” Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said to Supervisors Jim Irwin and Dan Srp present for the meeting, “because, otherwise, when they have these children at two in the morning that are out of control and need to go to detention because they shot at a house or something like that, this is the only way that we can get them to that bed.”
The contract guarantees a bed at a cost to the county of just more than $280 per day and is effective through Jan. 23, 2024. Thereafter, the contract is to automatically renew and will continue on a month-to-month basis unless stopped.
The Supervisors, Wolf, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office first began trying to find a solution that would save the county money in conjunction with a noticeable uptick in violent juvenile crime last year.
A several-month-long discussion followed, which included how a federal law that began being enforced in 2021 has affected the county on top of escalating local expenses. The law imposes the prohibition of housing juvenile offenders in the Clinton County jail and also dictates a maximum number of 272 available beds in the state, leaving the Clinton County Attorney’s Office to sometimes spending hours on the phone trying to locate an immediately needed bed.
The extreme difficulty of finding beds and services for juveniles, Srp said, extends also to the difficulty of finding them for adults.
Wolf spoke Monday about concerns from the Sheriff’s Office brought to his attention when an adult with mental health issues had to be taken all the way to Omaha for services.
“We’ve got to somehow break this regionalization,” Wolf said, “so we can use some of the services that are closer to home.”
The county first attempted a solution with the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora, but the cost of $200 per day to house a juvenile there could quickly escalate to $600 per day based on behavior and was decidedly too expensive.
A detention center currently under construction in Scott County might have also provided relief, but Wolf said Monday that its construction had been delayed a few times for various reasons including Covid-related supply issues. The earliest the center is expected to be ready with staff hired and trained is Sept.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.