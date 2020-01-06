CLINTON – The Clinton County Supervisors on Monday approved a resolution to direct advertisement for sale of general obligation bonds relating to multiple county projects.
The Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to approve the resolution, which directs the advertisement for sale of $2.015 million in series 2020 general obligation bonds to approve electronic bidding procedures and approving the distribution of preliminary official statement. Supervisors Dan Srp and Jim Irwin Jr. voted in favor of the resolution. Supervisor Tom Determann voted against the resolution. Each of the resolutions allow the county to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $750,000.
The Supervisors in December approved resolutions instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of general obligation bonds to pay costs for replacement of two elevators in the Clinton County Administration Building, replacement of a chiller and a parking lot at the Clinton County Administration Building, replacement of a roof at the Clinton County Administration Building, remodeling restrooms to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards in the Clinton County Administration Building, security upgrades to the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt and replacement of the Clinton County Secondary Roads Garage in DeWitt. The resolutions last month were unanimously approved by the Supervisors.
The resolution says the board will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21 to receive and act on the bids for the bonds. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker referenced Srp’s intent to not attend the meeting on Jan. 21, stating he wondered about the outcome of a potential tie vote later this month.
“I wonder about the outcome of the 21st meeting because if that’s a tie vote then we don’t sell those bonds and I don’t know what happens,” Van Lancker said. “I guess I should call the bond attorney today and see what our options are on that.”
Srp said he will look into being available by phone for the meeting.
“I thought we were all moving together in this plan,” Srp said. “We generated I thought the plan together. I don’t recall any resistance to these bonds in any step of the conversation prior to today’s no vote. So I really don’t have a response to that. But I understand, I guess, why that would raise a concern.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.