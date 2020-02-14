CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will not make an appointment for the soon-to-be vacant treasurer position Monday, Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp confirmed Friday.
Srp said it was brought to his attention Friday that the Board of Supervisors will not be able to follow through with naming an appointee to fill the Clinton County treasurer vacancy Monday as the board stated was its intent during the Feb. 10 meeting. Srp said based on requirements for publication, which state there is a requirement for a special notification of notice to appoint, the earliest the board will be able to appoint to fill the vacancy is Feb. 26.
Srp added the board is already planning to meet Feb. 26 for a public hearing for the county budget. Srp credited Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker for identifying the requirement and keeping the county processes legal. The board will hold discussion on the vacancy at Monday's board meeting.
Current Clinton County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre, who has served as the county treasurer since 1995, announced in October she would be retiring effective March 31. The Supervisors must fill the vacancy by appointment or through a special election.
An individual appointed to fill the vacancy would serve as county treasurer until the November election, when the county treasurer position would appear on the ballot. The winner of the November election would serve the remainder of McIntyre’s term, which is set to run through 2022.
If a special election is held, the winner of the special election would serve the remainder of McIntyre’s term. A special election is expected to cost about $25,000.
The board at Monday's meeting will also receive an update on the Elvira wastewater project. Formal action and motions will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.