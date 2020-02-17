CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors intends to make an appointment Feb. 26 for the soon-to-be vacant county treasurer position, the board decided Monday.
The Supervisors supported making the decision on an appointment Feb. 26, if proper notice is given of the intent to make the appointment prior to that meeting. The board, if proper notice is not given to make an appointment at the Feb. 26 meeting, will address the issue at the March 2 board meeting.
The board last week stated its intent to make a decision at Monday’s board meeting. However, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker discovered the requirement for the county to publish notice in the newspaper of its intent to appoint someone for the position. Publication is required to occur not less than four days and not more than 20 days from the date of the proposed appointment.
“We do need to have a special publication to announce that you’re going to appoint someone to that position,” Van Lancker said. “Just being on the agenda won’t do. It has to have special wording about if the public wants to petition for a special election there’s some language in that notification.”
Van Lancker said county residents have 14 days after the notice or 14 days after the appointment to turn in the petition, which would require the county to hold a special election. Van Lancker estimated the petition would need around 1,900 to 2,000 signatures.
The Supervisors must fill the vacancy by appointment or through a special election.
An individual appointed to fill the vacancy would serve as county treasurer until the November election, when the county treasurer position would appear on the ballot. The winner of the November election would serve the remainder of Clinton County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre’s term, which is set to run through 2022.
If a special election is held, the winner of the special election would serve the remainder of McIntyre’s term.
McIntyre, who has served as the county treasurer since 1995, announced in October she would be retiring effective March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.