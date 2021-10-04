CLINTON — Clinton County voters can now check where they will vote for the upcoming city and school election next month.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker reported at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the Clinton County WhereUVote app for the November city and school election has been updated.
“Those might be pretty important for folks because we do have again some combined voting precincts around the county,” Van Lancker said. “So again that app, you put in your address. It’ll tell you where you vote on election day.”
The app will also have information for voters about the hours for voting absentee in person, which will begin Oct. 13. Van Lancker is hoping sometime this week there will be sample ballots on the app, he said.
“You enter your address and it’ll pull up what ballot you’ll be voting on,” Van Lancker said.
The Clinton County Auditor’s Office can take absentee ballot requests now for anyone that wants to vote absentee at home, Van Lancker said. The first day they will send out absentee ballots is Oct. 13, he said.
Due to recent legislation, Van Lancker is no longer able to set up satellite voting locations for absentee voting, he said.
“For satellite voting locations, for any election now, it has to come to me by petition,” Van Lancker said Monday. “Actually today by five o’clock is the deadline to have those petitions in.”
Clinton County will have about 23 voting locations on election day, Van Lancker said Monday. This includes three voting locations in the City of Clinton and one voting location in both Camanche and DeWitt, he said.
