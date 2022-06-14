CLINTON - The Catholic Historical Center will host a presentation by Larry and Connie Van Oosten, who will share their story about being abducted and escaping.
They wrote a book, "Rescued for a Reason", that tells of their experiences. The presentation will begin at 1 p.m. June 26 at the Catholic Historical Center, the former St. Boniface Church at 2520 Pershing Blvd.
Admission is free but a donation would be appreciated for the upkeep of the historic building.
