CLINTON — A Clinton man who was convicted of second-degree murder 12 years ago has lost his bid for a retrial and is heading back to prison.
A Clinton County jury in May 2008 found Benaiah Mablin guilty of one count of second-degree murder in connection with the 2007 stabbing death of Sandra Chambers-Singh. Mablin was sentenced to 50 years in prison in July 2008 and to pay $150,000 in restitution to Chambers-Singh's estate.
Mablin on Dec. 16, 2009, filed an application for post-conviction relief, citing ineffective counsel. The matter was dismissed without prejudice on Oct. 1, 2013, but Mablin's application was reinstated on Oct. 28, 2013. Clinton County District Court Judge John Telleen in September 2018 ruled Bruce Ingham of the Scott County Public Defender's Office, who was appointed to represent Mablin during the 2008 first-degree murder trial, did not communicate effectively with Mablin or investigate the case adequately.
Telleen, in the ruling, stated Ingham did not pursue a credible argument that Mablin underwent a custodial interrogation on Dec. 13, 2007, without being given a Miranda warning. Telleen in the September ruling also stated a one-sentence motion to suppress that was filed was deficient, stating that it contained no citations to case law and did little to alert the trial court to issues needing to be analyzed.
Mablin was granted a new trial. However, Iowa Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield entered an order granting the State's application for a stay on the district court's order vacating Mablin's conviction.
An Iowa Court of Appeals filed a ruling in September on a motion from the State to reverse the Clinton County District Court's ruling, which granted Mablin post-conviction relief on the ground the court failed to properly analyze the ineffective assistance of counsel claims. The Iowa Court of Appeals remanded the case for dismissal of the post-conviction relief application.
The Iowa Supreme Court on Monday ordered the post-conviction case be denied, which reverses the earlier ruling that he be granted a new trial. The Iowa Supreme Court concluded Mablin failed to prove requisite prejudice in an application for post-conviction relief.
Telleen filed an order Monday, dismissing Mablin's application for post-conviction relief. Telleen cites the Court of Appeals' decision to reverse the Clinton County District Court's previous ruling.
Mablin, who has been housed in the Clinton County Jail, was ordered to return to prison.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf on Tuesday said he is pleased with the latest outcome.
"Not only did the victim die of multiple stab wounds, but a small child was left without a mother," Wolf said. "No decision can undo the harm inflicted, but the court rulings, both for and against the State of Iowa’s case, fully examined all the case issues to reach a just conclusion."
