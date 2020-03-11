CLINTON — The Alverno Senior Care Community in Clinton has made the decision to temporarily restrict all non-essential visitors to the facility to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
Given the high case fatality rate in the elderly, which preliminary data shows is at 15% or greater in China, The Alverno’s top priority is to prevent the virus from entering the facility.
According to the American Health Care Association, “Evaluations from prior viral epidemics that spread like COVID-19 found that actions taken early in outbreaks (such as social distancing, restricting interaction with others, washing hands) can significantly reduce the spread of the virus. Waiting until the virus is spreading in the community is often too late.”
Visitor restrictions at The Alverno will take effect immediately.
“While no known cases have been found in our immediate area at this time, resident safety is our top priority,” Alverno Administrator Theresa Nielsen said. “It is our job to ensure our residents have a safe living environment. Our goal is to try to keep the virus out; and in the event it is found in our facility, to minimize the spread. We continue to follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as recommendations from Iowa Health Care Association, American Health Care Association, and the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
While The Alverno had already implemented screening questions provided by the CDC, the facility felt it was in the best interest of residents to take additional precautionary measures. The organization has an emergency plan in place to handle situations such as COVID-19, and will continue to enact its policies in response to the recommendations provided by the CDC, as well as local, state and federal resources.
“We have reviewed our infection prevention and control policies and procedures, as this is a key to preventing COVID-19 and other common viruses. We are ensuring that our staff and residents are practicing proper hand hygiene, and have a trained infection preventionist on staff who is taking the lead on the facility risk assessment for this, and other infections,” Nielsen said. “Additional hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout our facility, and outside entertainers and community events have temporarily been postponed. In addition, we have asked all employees who are sick to remain at home, and all family members, volunteers and non-essential individuals to refrain from visiting our facility at this time.”
Families, residents and staff have been notified of the precautionary visitation restriction, and systems are in place to continue to keep families updated about COVID-19.
Additional measures are also in place to assist family members in communicating with their loved ones at the facility during this time. These include phone calls, email, text, Facetime/Skype, online greeting cards and social media. Essential individuals who must enter the facility to ensure the operation and care of the residents, including all staff, and family members with residents in a critical condition will undergo active screening upon entry to the facility such as having them answer specific questions regarding exposure and symptoms.
For further questions or concerns, contact The Alverno at 242-1521 or email AlvernoInfo@mercyhealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.