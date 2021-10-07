DEWITT — The Marketers of DeWitt (MOD) are getting ready for their first Crawl-O-Ween, a fun event set for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Costumes, themed drinks, food and shopping downtown will be part of the fun, said Tracy Nissen, a MOD member and manager of Emma Rae’s Antiques & Uniques, 714 Sixth Ave., in DeWitt.
Organizers modeled the event after MOD’s popular Leprechaun Leap held each spring, which draws more than 600 participants from across the state to downtown, Nissen said.
“We’re looking forward to this becoming an annual fall event that will grow each year,” she said.
MOD was not able to do its traditional Pumpkin Festival last year due to COVID-19, and the group was not able to get enough volunteers to continue with that event. Crawl-O-Ween seemed like a good alternative, said Ted Papuga, MOD president and Emma Rae’s owner.
Participants, who must be 21 or older, can check in beginning at noon the day of the event at Hansen Monuments, 1109 11th St., where they will pick up their Crawl-O-Ween event wristbands and purchase additional tickets.
At that time, they’ll also receive their “coffin” with information about the 13 unique stops on the walk. At each stop, participants will get a bone sticker to fill in their own skeleton and refreshments.
“There will be a unique catch to this event. We’re asking people to dress up, and awards will be given for the best singles, joint or group costumes on the walk,” Papuga said.
People who visit all 13 sites, fill out their skeleton, and drop it off at Buttercream Bakeshop & Sprinkles, 511 Eighth St., will be put in a drawing for a large gift basket.
Tickets can be purchased at Emma Rae’s, Jorgie’s Bar & Grill or MJs Tap through Friday or online at GetMeRegistered.com/MODCrawlOWeen. They also will be available at Hansen Monuments the day of the event.
