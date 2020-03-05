CLINTON — The Clinton Regional Development Corp. gave a report to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors this week about recent economic development announcements made by Nestle Purina and Timken Drives.
Nestle Purina applied to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for financial assistance with a warehouse expansion, creating about 73 jobs. Clinton Regional Development Corp. Existing Industry Manager Andy Sokolovich said Nestle Purina PetCare received about $5.2 million in state economic incentives from Iowa. Sokolovich said Timken Drives, in Fulton, Illinois, received $250,000 to support the expansion of its auger operations into Clinton. Sokolovich said the move will bring 84 new jobs in the community.
“These are two huge projects, back to back. It was exciting to be in Des Moines for this event,” Sokolovich said, speaking about the Feb. 21 IEDA board meeting. “They dubbed it Clinton County Day in Des Moines because we were there and we were the only two projects on the agenda. So out of the entire state of Iowa the only projects on the February agenda for IEDA were both Clinton County-based. So it’s exciting for us.”
CRDC President Erin Cole noted the assistance the CRDC provided in the approval of the projects. She said the CRDC assisted Nestle Purina in filling out paperwork from the city and state, as well as to pursue a RISE grant.
“We’re not the ones just to announce the news and try to take credit,” Cole said. “No, we actually put a significant amount of time and effort working directly with the companies to make sure that they’re filling out the paperwork correctly so that they can get the benefits that all of us want for them so that they obviously grow in our community.”
Sokolovich added a strong benefit to doing business in Iowa is the relationship with state partners, which he said is not the case across the country.
“When you sit around with economic development professionals from other states they don’t have the ability to almost to text or to pick up the phone and call a state individual to receive assistance in the filling out of these applications,” Sokolovich said. “We do.”
Sokolovich said the CRDC is going to host the Wild Rose Veteran Success and Hiring Fair on May 21 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton. Sokolovich said the focus of the event is to attract veterans and to promote the Home Base Iowa program to them. The inaugural event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sokolovich hopes it will become an annual event.
