March 1
• Public intoxication was reported.
• Criminal mischief was reported.
• Ronald Coppess, 38, was charged with public intoxication and third-degree criminal mischief.
March 2
• Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, was reported.
March 4
• Burglary was reported.
March 5
• Found property was reported.
• An in county arrest warrant was reported.
March 6
• An assault with no injury was reported.
• Found property was reported.
• Jamie Steele, 48, was arrested on an in county arrest warrant and for fifth-degree theft.
March 10
• An arrest warrant was reported.
• Jamie Steele, 48, was arrested on a warrant of arrest.
March 12
• Criminal mischief was reported.
March 13
• Interference with official acts was reported.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
• Provide false identification was reported.
• Sean Seymour, 38, was arrested for interference with official acts and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
March 15
• Assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, no injury, was reported.
March 16
• Drug overdose, heroin, was reported.
March 19
• Drug overdose, OTC/unknown.other, was reported.
• Criminal mischief was reported.
March 20
• Neglect of abandonment of dependent person was reported.
March 21
• Burglary was reported.
• Found property was reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.