March 1

• Public intoxication was reported.

• Criminal mischief was reported.

Ronald Coppess, 38, was charged with public intoxication and third-degree criminal mischief.

March 2

• Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, was reported.

March 4

• Burglary was reported.

March 5

• Found property was reported.

• An in county arrest warrant was reported.

March 6

• An assault with no injury was reported.

• Found property was reported.

Jamie Steele, 48, was arrested on an in county arrest warrant and for fifth-degree theft.

March 10

• An arrest warrant was reported.

Jamie Steele, 48, was arrested on a warrant of arrest.

March 12

• Criminal mischief was reported.

March 13

• Interference with official acts was reported.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.

• Provide false identification was reported.

Sean Seymour, 38, was arrested for interference with official acts and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

March 15

• Assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, no injury, was reported.

March 16

• Drug overdose, heroin, was reported.

March 19

• Drug overdose, OTC/unknown.other, was reported.

• Criminal mischief was reported.

March 20

• Neglect of abandonment of dependent person was reported.

March 21

• Burglary was reported.

• Found property was reported.

