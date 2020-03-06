Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Feb. 27
• Zachary D. Garrels, 28, was charged at 200 S. 18th St. with operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Murray D. Henricks Jr., 22, was arrested in the 200 block of 17th Place on a bench warrant.
Feb. 28
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• A representative of Kwik Star reported a theft at 249 Main Ave.
• A 43-year-old woman reported an assault.
• Marc A. Streets, 37, was arrested at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
• Devont'e J. Jones, 25, was charged at 518 Fourth Ave. South with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• Michaela L. Mitchell, 21, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with driving while barred.
• Shane J. Burden, 42, was arrested at 827 N. Fourth St. on a bench warrant.
• David J. Benson Jr., 29, was arrested in the 700 block of North Second Street on an out-of-county warrant.
Feb. 29
• A 27-year-old man reported contempt.
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Tiffany J. Brunson, 35, was charged at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• Mark L. Patterson, 33, was arrested at 200 S. Third St., Apt. 3, on an in-county warrant.
• Jazmin P. James, 22, was charged at Kwik Star, 249 Main Ave., with third-degree theft.
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 34, was arrested at Kwik Star, 249 Main Ave., on an in-county warrant.
• Shampayne M.K. Robinson, 22, was charged at 2539 Prospect Ave. with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Zachary M. McMahon, 36, was charged in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street with public intoxication.
• Devont'e J. Jones, 25, was charged at Dollar Tree, 2615 Lincoln Way, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Rachel N. Kuhl, 25, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
March 1
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Justin L. Rodriguez, 25, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• Christopher J. Doty, 27, was charged at 1301 11th Ave. South with public intoxication.
• Derrick J. Heim, 32, was charged in the 2300 block alley of North Sixth and Seventh streets with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Kayla G. Heavener, 30, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• Raymond F. Dick, 38, was charged at 510 Third Ave. South with indecent exposure.
• A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Jordan J.N. Kemp, 18, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
March 2
• A representative of Hy-Vee reported a theft at 901 S. Fourth St.
• Amanda M. Cuatlacuatl, 39, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with fifth-degree theft.
