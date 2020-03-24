Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 4
• Sheila R. Bustamante, 53, was charged at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, with possession of a controlled substance, heroin and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Shelly R. Haley, 53, was charged at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
March 5
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• A 62-year-old woman reported an assault.
• Tara J. Bruggenwirth, 35, was cited at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft.
• Robert P. Sparlin III, 50, was charged at 751 Second Ave. South, Apt. 218, with assault, no injury.
March 6
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Tomi J. Foley, 37, was charged in the 100 block of South Fifth Street with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
March 7
• Damon A. Cochran, 27, was cited at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft.
March 8
• Alex J. Wailand, 20, was charged at 546 Sixth Ave. South with operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
• Erica R. Peltier, 37, was charged at 630 Sixth Ave. South with interference with official acts.
• Joshua P. Kane, 21, was charged at 14th Avenue South and South Eighth Street with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Tyler J. Cook, 23, was charged in the 700 block of Second Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Christopher A. Huebbe, 19, was charged in the 700 block of Second Avenue South for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and driving while license under suspension.
• Daija S. Williams, 23, was charged in the 700 block of Second Avenue South with unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary D. Garrels, 28, was arrested at 1624 Sixth Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Brandon M. Clary, 26, was arrested in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South on an out-of-county warrant.
March 9
• Patrick M. Carpenter, 29, was charged at 3131 Roosevelt St. with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Sheridan J. Freeman, 21, was charged in the 800 block of South Sixth Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Scott A. Plots, 24, was arrested at 2715 N. Third St. on an in-county warrant, for interference with official acts and for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense.
• Damon A. Cochran, 27, was charged at 209 N. Fifth St. with disorderly conduct, obstructing a public way.
March 10
• Gabriel A. Dann, 42, was arrested at 241 Seventh Ave. North on an in-county warrant.
• Joshua A. Andresen, 29, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., on an in-county warrant.
• Lawrence B. Monger, 51, was charged at 850 First Ave., Apt. 12, with public intoxication.
March 11
• Troy D. Gilmore, 45, was arrested at 519 Ninth Ave. South, Apt. 3, on a bench warrant.
• Darla J. Holcombe, 42, was charged at Casey’s, 1336 Camanche Ave., with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Alivia L. Leab, 23, was arrested at Casey’s, 1336 Camanche Ave., on an out-of-county warrant.
• Peyton K. Ross, 45, was arrested at 1160 Ninth Ave. South on two bench warrants.
• Jessica A. Hopkins, 40, was arrested at 506 11th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Jessica A. Schoenig, 30, was charged at 551 Fourth Ave. South with interference with official acts.
March 12
• Nicole R. Kimble, 24, was charged at 210 S. Fifth St. with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• James P Sagers, 29, was charged at 210 S. Fifth St. with contempt, violation of a contact/protective order.
March 13
• Matthew J. Meiners, 43, was arrested at 1537 N. Eighth St. on an in-county warrant.
• Lawrence B. Monger, 51, was charged at Kwik Star, 249 Main Ave., with public intoxication.
• Jesus E. Rios, 28, was charged in the 700 block alley between Second Avenue South and First Avenue with operating while under the influence, first offense.
March 15
• A 47-year-old woman reported an assault.
• Gary L. Crete Jr., 28, was charged at Prospect Avenue and South 14th Street with driving while barred.
• Billie J. Haley, 47, was charged in the 400 block of Third Avenue North with assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury and interference with official acts, resulting in bodily injury.
• Rodewrick D. Dodd, 51, was charged at 227 First Ave., downstairs, with domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Serina J. Rippy, 25, was charged in the 2300 block of Pershing Boulevard with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Audrey L. Rose, 32, was charged at Lincoln Way and Harrison Drive with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
March 16
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
March 17
• Jaclyn N. Sisneros, 34, was cited at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft.
• Mariya A. Gomez, 22, was arrested at 773 12th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
