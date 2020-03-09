Police car

Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

March 3

• Timothy D. Sally, 41, was charged in the 800 block of 11th Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and was arrested on a bench warrant. 

March 4

• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St. 

• Dorothy J. Gatz, 26, was charged in the 700 block of Elmhurst Court with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. 

• James K. Goodsman, 44, was charged in the 2400 block of South 14th Street with operating while under the influence, first offense. 

March 5 

• Elizabeth A. Smith, 41, was cited at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft. 

Tags