Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 3
• Timothy D. Sally, 41, was charged in the 800 block of 11th Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and was arrested on a bench warrant.
March 4
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Dorothy J. Gatz, 26, was charged in the 700 block of Elmhurst Court with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• James K. Goodsman, 44, was charged in the 2400 block of South 14th Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
March 5
• Elizabeth A. Smith, 41, was cited at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft.
