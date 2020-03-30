Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 21
• Tiffany J. Reed, 41, was charged at 2030 Second Ave. South with possession of a controlled substance, first offense and operating while under the influence, first offense.
March 26
• Darren A. Dau, 36, was charged in the 700 block alley of Sixth and Seventh avenues south with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
March 27
• David M.S. Bloomer, 31, was charged at 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 52, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Catherine R. Teske, 37, was charged at 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 52, with violation of no-contact/protective order and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
