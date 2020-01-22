Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Jan. 17
• A 34-year-old female reported an assault.
• Kasey D. Ludvigsen, 30, was charged at 322 19th Place with domestic abuse-assault, second offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Trace R. Devault, 21, was arrested at the ADM Main Gate, 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, on an out-of-county warrant.
Jan. 20
• Alex J. Wailand, 20, was charged in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue North with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
• Mark D. Jackson, 51, was arrested at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., on an in-county warrant.
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 36, was charged at 540 1/2 10th Ave. South with operating while under the influence, first offense, and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
Jan. 21
• A 52-year-old reported an assault.
• Brion R. Hosch, 50, was arrested in the 1000 block of North 18th Street on an in-county warrant and also charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
Jan. 22
• Breana M. Crigger, 36, was charged at Mill Creek Parkway and Valley West Drive with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a schedule II controlled substance, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tina L. Hotovec, 53, was charged at 526 Fourth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
