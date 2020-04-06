Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 29
• Joel E. Onigkeit, 51, was arrested at 257 19th Place for third-degree burglary, unoccupied structure, possession of burglars’ tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 30
• Michael J. Drury, 58, was arrested at 2309 N. Second St. for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, injure/provoke fear.
March 31
• George A. Cheramy, 58, was arrested at 901 Seventh Ave. North for third-degree harassment.
April 1
• Lucas L.M. Traver, 39, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
