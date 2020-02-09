Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Jan. 12
• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
Jan. 13
• Tommie J. Smith, 52, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
Jan. 28
• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 27, was cited at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft, providing false identification information to a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
Jan. 30
• Carley Campbell Jr., 25, was arrested in the 500 block of 10th Avenue South on an out-of-county warrant and charged with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Jacob D. Sheley, 21, was arrested at 626 12th Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Felton Glover Jr., 37, was charged at 701 S. Bluff Blvd. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amy J. Holm, 41, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury.
• Anthony R. Wiggins, 28, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
• Austin M. Callahan, 25, was charged at Mercyone, 1410 N. Fourth St., with public intoxication.
Jan. 31
• Christiane A. Arroyo Nieves, 29, was arrested in the 400 block between Seventh and Eighth avenues south on a bench warrant.
Feb. 1
• John A. Cole Jr., 47, was charged in the 900 block of North Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense.
• Carl A. Hall, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South for two in-county warrants.
• Robert L. Hicks, 47, was arrested at 537 Fourth Ave. South on a bench warrant.
Feb. 2
• David L. Williams II, 34, was charged in the 2700 block of Lincolnway with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Feb. 3
• Rachel M. Wilson, 26, was charged in the 600 block of South Bluff Boulevard with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lamont W. Wilkerson, 26, was charged in the 400 block of Second Avenue South with providing false identification information to a peace officer and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
Feb. 5
• Joshua C.A. Hansen, 30, was charged in the 200 block of North Sixth Street with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
• Keith M. Tellier, 51, was charged at Dollar General, 340 Fifth Ave. South, with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Feb. 6
• John D Marks, 46, was charged at Salvation Army Store, 2808 S. 25th St., with providing false identification information to a peace officer and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
