Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Jan. 12

• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.

Jan. 13

• Tommie J. Smith, 52, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.

Jan. 28

• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.

• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 27, was cited at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft, providing false identification information to a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

Jan. 30

• Carley Campbell Jr., 25, was arrested in the 500 block of 10th Avenue South on an out-of-county warrant and charged with driving while barred, habitual offender.

• Jacob D. Sheley, 21, was arrested at 626 12th Ave. South on an in-county warrant.

• Felton Glover Jr., 37, was charged at 701 S. Bluff Blvd. with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amy J. Holm, 41, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury.

• Anthony R. Wiggins, 28, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with interference with official acts and public intoxication.

• Austin M. Callahan, 25, was charged at Mercyone, 1410 N. Fourth St., with public intoxication.

Jan. 31

• Christiane A. Arroyo Nieves, 29, was arrested in the 400 block between Seventh and Eighth avenues south on a bench warrant.

Feb. 1

• John A. Cole Jr., 47, was charged in the 900 block of North Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense.

• Carl A. Hall, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South for two in-county warrants.

• Robert L. Hicks, 47, was arrested at 537 Fourth Ave. South on a bench warrant.

Feb. 2

• David L. Williams II, 34, was charged in the 2700 block of Lincolnway with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Feb. 3

• Rachel M. Wilson, 26, was charged in the 600 block of South Bluff Boulevard with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lamont W. Wilkerson, 26, was charged in the 400 block of Second Avenue South with providing false identification information to a peace officer and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

Feb. 5

• Joshua C.A. Hansen, 30, was charged in the 200 block of North Sixth Street with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

• Keith M. Tellier, 51, was charged at Dollar General, 340 Fifth Ave. South, with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Feb. 6

• John D Marks, 46, was charged at Salvation Army Store, 2808 S. 25th St., with providing false identification information to a peace officer and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

