Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Feb. 5
• A 36-year-old woman reported an assault.
Feb. 6
• A representative of Pawn Central reported a theft at 1532 Camanche Ave.
Feb. 12
• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
Feb. 13
• A 23-year-old woman reported an assault.
• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Jessica L. Sparlin, 45, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• Jacob M. Dau, 38, was arrested at Adult Probation, 121 Sixth Ave. South, on a bench warrant.
Feb. 14
• Brittany L. Fritz, 27, was charged at 443 Eighth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
• Jamie N. Franklin, 29, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• David M.S. Bloomer, 31, was charged at 1850 Glendale Road with domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
• Steven T. Dickens, 24, was arrested at 515 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 1B, on an in-county warrant.
Feb. 15
• Timothy D. Sally, 41, was charged at Pawn Central, 1532 Camanche Ave., with fifth-degree theft.
• Edward J. Zmuda Jr., 35, was arrested at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. Northwest, on an in-county warrant and charged with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
• Austin D. Miller, 29, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Jessica L. Crabtree, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of Third Avenue South on two counts in-county warrants.
• Everett W. Williams, 28, was charged in the 400 block of South Eighth Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Feb. 16
• Dustin J. Taylor, 28, was charged at 830 14th Ave. South for possession with drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew P. Lareau, 31, was charged in the 200 block of 27th Avenue North with operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Devin M. Kock, 32, was charged at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., with domestic abuse-assault, second offense, cause bodily injury/mental illness and interference with official acts.
Feb. 17
• A representative of Salvation Army reported a theft at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way.
• A representative of Kohl’s reported a theft at 2281 Valley West Court.
• Christa J. Goulden, 51, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 18
• Calista L. Seelinger, 40, was charged at Kohl’s, 2281 Valley West Court, with fifth-degree theft.
• Daniel R. Bousman, 39, was arrested at 156 N. Fifth St. on an in-county warrant.
• Christopher A. Hopkins II, 26, was charged in the 1000 block of North Third Street with driving while license under suspension.
Feb. 19
• Thomas M. Dellit, 33, was charged in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue South with driving while license denied or revoked.
• Randy M. Frazier, 36, was arrested at McDonald’s, 729 N. Second St., on an in-county warrant.
