Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Feb. 5

• A 36-year-old woman reported an assault.

Feb. 6

• A representative of Pawn Central reported a theft at 1532 Camanche Ave.

Feb. 12

• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.

Feb. 13

• A 23-year-old woman reported an assault.

• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.

• Jessica L. Sparlin, 45, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.

• Jacob M. Dau, 38, was arrested at Adult Probation, 121 Sixth Ave. South, on a bench warrant.

Feb. 14

• Brittany L. Fritz, 27, was charged at 443 Eighth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.

• Jamie N. Franklin, 29, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.

• David M.S. Bloomer, 31, was charged at 1850 Glendale Road with domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.

• Steven T. Dickens, 24, was arrested at 515 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 1B, on an in-county warrant.

Feb. 15

• Timothy D. Sally, 41, was charged at Pawn Central, 1532 Camanche Ave., with fifth-degree theft.

• Edward J. Zmuda Jr., 35, was arrested at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. Northwest, on an in-county warrant and charged with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

• Austin D. Miller, 29, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with operating while under the influence, first offense.

• Jessica L. Crabtree, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of Third Avenue South on two counts in-county warrants.

• Everett W. Williams, 28, was charged in the 400 block of South Eighth Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Feb. 16

• Dustin J. Taylor, 28, was charged at 830 14th Ave. South for possession with drug paraphernalia.

• Matthew P. Lareau, 31, was charged in the 200 block of 27th Avenue North with operating while under the influence, second offense.

• Devin M. Kock, 32, was charged at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., with domestic abuse-assault, second offense, cause bodily injury/mental illness and interference with official acts.

Feb. 17

• A representative of Salvation Army reported a theft at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way.

• A representative of Kohl’s reported a theft at 2281 Valley West Court.

• Christa J. Goulden, 51, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with fifth-degree theft.

Feb. 18

• Calista L. Seelinger, 40, was charged at Kohl’s, 2281 Valley West Court, with fifth-degree theft.

• Daniel R. Bousman, 39, was arrested at 156 N. Fifth St. on an in-county warrant.

• Christopher A. Hopkins II, 26, was charged in the 1000 block of North Third Street with driving while license under suspension.

Feb. 19

• Thomas M. Dellit, 33, was charged in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue South with driving while license denied or revoked.

• Randy M. Frazier, 36, was arrested at McDonald’s, 729 N. Second St., on an in-county warrant.

