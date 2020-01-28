Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Jan. 22
• David J. Hansen, 42, was arrested at 408 Seventh Ave. South, No. 4, on a bench warrant.
• Kayla J. Goodell, 31, was arrested at 408 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 5, on an out-of-county arrest warrant.
• Travis D. Brown, 31, was arrested at 516 Fifth Ave. South, No. 10, on two counts of an out-of-county warrant and charged with one count of third-degree burglary.
Jan. 23
• Samantha A. Soibel, 33, was arrested at Eighth Avenue North and North Fourth Street on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Ryan R. Shaw, 31, was arrested in the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue South on an in-county arrest warrant.
Jan. 24
• A 23-year-old reported an assault.
• Nathaniel C. Murdock, 20, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with trespass, no damage/injury.
• James P. Sagers, 29, was charged at 210 S. Fifth St. with one count of obstruction of emergency communications, purposely interfere/obstruct; one count of false imprisonment and one count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, bodily injury.
• Charles M. Burrows, 39, was arrested at 722 Ninth Ave. South on a bench warrant.
Jan. 25
• A 17-year-old was charged in the 600 block of North Second Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• James D. Rumfelt, 21, was arrested at North Bridge BP, 119 19th Ave. North, on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Anjel A.L. Nichols, 27, was charged in the 800 block of 13th and 14th avenues south with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
Jan. 26
• A representative of Wal-Mart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Rebecca S. Ebensberger, 28, was charged in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue South with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury and disorderly conduct, obstruct public way.
• Ronald W. Bettis-Vicary III, 23, was arrested at 944 Lincoln Blvd. on an in-county arrest warrant.
Jan. 27
• A 37-year-old reported contempt.
• Matthew L. Dean, 31, was charged at 423 10th Ave. South, Apt. 2, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Veronica M. White, 28, was charged at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft, intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine under 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduce intoxicants or drugs into institution.
• Joshua M. Waldorf, 38, was arrested at 315 Eighth Ave. North on a bench warrant.
Jan. 28
• Emrico J. Williams, 34, was charged at 227 Third Ave. South, Apt. 1, with public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.