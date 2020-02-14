Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Feb. 7
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 36, was arrested at 540 1/2 10th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Christopher A. Boyd, 21, was arrested at 1113 S. Ninth St. on an in-county warrant.
Feb. 8
• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Alyvia A.J. Smith, 20, was arrested at Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincoln Way, on two out-of-county warrants.
• Skylar L. McMahon, 24, was arrested at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., on an in-county warrant.
• Rex C. Brandt Jr., 36, was charged in the 2200 block of North Second Street with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
• Richard D. Rausch II, 48, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; reckless use of firearm, no injury or property damage; carrying weapons firearm transported in vehicle; and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.
• Christy L. Fiene, 44, was charged at the Eighth Street Inn, 1107 S. Eighth St., with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
• Jacob A. Shearon, 24, was charged in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue North with driving while license under suspension.
Feb. 9
• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Antonio J. Mordica, 31, was charged at 401 S. Fifth St. with information and aid, leaving scene of accident and failure to obey traffic control device.
• Latoya A. Coleman, 43, was charged at Fourth Avenue North and Bluff Boulevard with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
• Jessica Ferguson, 39, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Lonnie D. Jackson, 36, was charged at Ohana’s Neighborhood Bar, 92 Main Ave., with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Tommie J. Smith, 52, was charged in the 200 block of First Avenue with driving while barred.
• Andreena M. Morales, 28, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 10
• Nolan M. Bebensee, 21, was charged in the 2700 block of North Third Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Jacob M. Dau, 38, was charged at northbound U.S. 67 and 21st Street with driving while barred, habitual offender; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and interference with official acts.
• Darla J. Holcombe, 42, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with driving while barred, habitual offender.
Feb. 11
• A representative of Clinton Community Schools reported arson at Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. South.
Feb. 12
• Tyson R. Lassen Jr., 18, was arrested at Hop N Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., on an in-county warrant.
• Brian G. Berry, 28, was charged in the 1300 block of South Fourth Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Ryan B. Horton, 38, was arrested in the 600 block of South Seventh Street on a bench warrant.
• A 17-year-old was arrested for first-degree arson.
Feb. 13
• Lynn A. Barten, 57, was charged in the 1900 block of North Sixth Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
• Tammy L. Oberdorf-Long, 48, was charged in the 1900 block of North Sixth Street with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.