Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Feb. 4
• A representative of Walmart Supercenter reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
Feb. 16
• Carl A. Hall, 47, was charged at Shell Express, 500 N. Second St., with fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 19
• Dustin J. Taylor, 28, was charged at 830 14th Ave. South with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 20
• Christopher L. Jackson Jr., 26, was charged in the 600 block of 10th Avenue South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Ariel K. Snodgrass, 22, was charged in the 600 block of 10th Avenue South with violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Timothy J. Keister, 52, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
Feb. 21
• A representative of Walmart reported a theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Brittany A. Dauen, 21, was charged at Subway inside Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 22
• William J. Kramer Jr., 27, was arrested at 2475 S. 14th St. on an in-county warrant.
• Devon N. Wimberly, 35, was charged at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• Andrew L. Crigger, 35, was charged at 229 Eighth Ave. North with fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 23
• Darren A. Dau, 36, was arrested at 740 Sixth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Nijaza Ahmetovic, 28, was arrested at 840 11th Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Colton M. Conaway, 25, was charged at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., with public intoxication.
• Laron C. Williams, 25, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., on an out-of-county warrant.
• A 17-year-old was arrested on an in-county warrant.
Feb. 24
• A 34-year-old reported violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Nelson O. Underwood III, 33, was charged at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South, with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Kasey D. Ludvigsen, 30, was charged at 322 19th Place with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Toni K.L. Bousman, 23, was arrested at 850 First Ave., Apt. 16, on an out-of-county warrant.
• William F. Schwartz, 45, was arrested in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
• Megan M. Murphy, 43, was arrested at 806 22nd Ave. North on a bench warrant.
Feb. 25
• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 27, was arrested at 1419 Seventh St. Northwest on an in-county warrant.
• William C. George, 45, was arrested in the 1700 block of Roosevelt Street on a bench warrant.
• Calvin W. Tompkins, 37, was charged in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Street with driving while license under suspension.
