Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
JAN. 6
• Casondra L. Eldrenkamp, 41, was arrested in the 700 block of 13th Avenue South on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Amy Jo. Holm, 43, was arrested in the 300 block of Second Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
• Robbie L. Siegwarth, 43, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue South.
JAN. 7
• Patrick M. Lane, 52, was charged with public intoxication, first offense, at 2335 N. Third St.
• Kevin C. M. Taylor, 18, was arrested on a bench warrant at 850 First Ave.
• Delbert S. Coon, 46, was arrested on an in-county warrant in the 400 block alley between Second and Third avenues south.
JAN. 8
• Bryan L. Cheramy, 62, was arrested on bench warrant in the 500 block of 11th Avenue South.
• Frances A. Moore, 62, was arrested on an in-county warrant in the 2300 block of Roosevelt Street.
• Richard B. Adee, 77, was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, in the 1800 block of Second Avenue South.
JAN. 11
• Lajuan M. Bostic, 31, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense, in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue South.
JAN. 12
• Matthew E. Hickey, 41, was arrested on an in-county warrant in the 600 block of South Seventh Street.
• Daniel J. Arey, 30, was arrested on an in-county warrant at 22nd Avenue North and McKinley Street.
• Andrew J. Swift, 35, was charged at Eighth Avenue South and Seventh Street with possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
JAN. 13
• Laura L. Arey, 52, was arrested on an in-county warrant in the 2200 block of McKinley Street.
JAN. 14
• Evan M. Farwell, 23, was arrested on a bench warrant.
• Jeffrey L. Brock, 37, was charged in the 1700 block of North 10th Street with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and assault.
JAN. 15
• Jeffrey L. Ney, 50, was charged in the 2300 block of Cameron Drive with assault.
• Ronald Foster, 59, was arrested on a bench warrant at 13th Avenue North and 14th Street.
• Simone M. Martin, 59, was charged with public intoxication, first offense, in the 2200 block of Lincoln Way.
JAN. 16
• Timothy O. Doyle, 33, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 400 block of Fourth Ave. North.
