DEWITT — Dr. Mary Malcom believes the DeWitt Farmers Market is essential to the community.
The fresh produce and other home-grown foods sold by area vendors can promote a healthy diet and lifestyle. The event also supports sustainable agriculture, provides entrepreneurial opportunities for local FFA students and offers a chance for social interaction.
It’s why Malcom has made a point to spend so much time there.
It’s also why Teresa Martens, the market’s former manager, asked Malcom to take her place when she stepped down from the position after last year’s season.
As it’s a big job for just one person to handle alone, Malcom will serve as the new co-manager of the farmers market, together with Brenda Ernzen, of Park View.
Ernzen sold her hand-made crafts at the DeWitt Famers Market last year, and at the indoor market during the winter in downtown DeWitt.
Malcom is the Clinton County medical examiner and chairman of the Clinton County Board of Health, and lives just outside of DeWitt. In her off time, she loves to garden while also buying a variety of produce and other goods at the farmers market.
“The produce (at the market) is grown within 10 miles of DeWitt,” Malcom related. “And (the vendors) use minimal — if any — chemicals. I’m an osteopathic physician. If you don’t put good stuff in your body, you won’t have a good functioning body. The farmers market enables us to buy lots of good stuff right here in town.”
Ernzen, who played a pivotal role in the success of DeWitt’s very first winter farmers market last year, initially offered to help with promoting this year’s event.
But because managing the market can be an overwhelming task, she stepped up to share the job with Malcom.
“I’m happy to help out,” Ernzen shared. “I had volunteered to take care of the social media (for the market), but I’m glad to be able to do whatever I can. It’s a lot of work.”
First market kicks off May 18
The pair has a lot of plans for this year’s market, which runs May 18 through Oct. 26. Vendors gather along Fifth Avenue and 10th Street at Lincoln Park in downtown DeWitt.
Not only do they hope to continue to provide a variety of vendors for area shoppers, but also intend to add a few features that will make it fun for the entire family and possibly draw new visitors.
Children’s books, provided by the DeWitt Referral Center and Friends of the DeWitt Library, will be available to young visitors. There also will be food and coffee trucks each week.
A children’s table is something that also will be new to the market this year.
“Every Thursday, a different community group will (sponsor) the children’s table,” Malcom said. “It will be a place where kids will be able to play and do different activities safely while their parents browse the market.”
Animal rescues, including King’s Harvest, will be on hand with animals for visitors to pet and even adopt.
Vouchers from the Summer Lunchbox Program, a program offered by the DeWitt Referral Center, will be accepted to purchase items at the market.
Both Malcom and Ernzen said they are looking forward to a fun and eventful farmers market this year. They are thankful to all those who have agreed to participate and help make it a successful event.
“Everyone at the market is there as a volunteer,” Malcom related. “We’re very grateful to our sponsors and are always accepting new ones. They help pay for our signage and our ability to promote the market. We’re excited … things are going to go well.”
For more details, visit the DeWitt Farmers Market Facebook page or website at DeWittFarmersMarket.org.
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
