CLINTON - Clinton police officers, assisted by several law enforcement agencies, searched Clinton High School floor by floor, and room by room, after receiving a 911 call that shots were fired Tuesday morning at the school.
By 10:15 a.m., all police and other responding units were cleared from the scene, with no sign of shots having been fired there.
The call came into 911 before school began. Students sheltered in place as authorities combed the building. School has been canceled for the day. Students were to be released when the district received an all clear, according to the school district.
