CLINTON – A Clinton man has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in July 2022.
Kyler Andresen was sentenced Thursday for the death of Zachary McDivitt, 35, who Clinton police found shot after they were dispatched to the 100 block of North Fifth Street around 10:30 p.m. July 20. Andresen was charged the next day with first-degree murder and pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of second-degree murder in April. While 17 at the time of the shooting, Andresen was charged as an adult.
Prior to sentencing Thursday, McDivitt's mother, Christine Bramm, and grandmother, Linda McDivitt, addressed the court through victim impact statements.
"The Lord says I should forgive you, but I'm not ready to do that yet," Bramm said, explaining her son Zachary was shot five months to the day her older son died of a heart attack. She said Zachary has a 12-year-old daughter who is struggling to cope with the loss of her father.
"I believe you deserve prison time for taking a life," she said.
She said she hoped that in prison he can be rehabilitated, change himself and "hopefully, find God."
Linda McDivitt sat next to Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf as he read her victim impact statement to the court.
"You have devastated our lives," she wrote. "Zach did no harm to you and you shot him all because he said something to you."
She said Zach would never be able to see his daughter reach the milestones in her life, such as getting married, that there would be no hugs and kisses from Zach or phone calls that Linda McDivitt would get on her birthday each year.
"My heart aches every day," she said. "I don't care how old you are, you took my grandson's life and you need to pay for that."
Describing the death as a "horrible situation", Andresen's attorney, Mary Wolfe, told the court that Andresen had read all four impact statements and is taking full responsibility for his actions.
Andresen also spoke prior to sentencing, saying he was sorry for the pain he caused.
"I should have never had a gun," he said. "If I'd never had a gun, this would have never happened."
When handing down the 50-year sentence, Clinton County District Court Judge Stuart Werling did not impose a mandatory minimum that would keep him in prison for at least 70% of his sentence, in this case 35 years. Werling ordered Andresen to pay $150,000 to McDivitt’s estate. Andresen also is facing a $10,385 claim for restitution.
Werling described Andresen as a very intelligent man with no prior criminal record, who had a rough time growing up and was without proper adult supervision.
"He lost his way and quit school," he said. "He was disruptive but not violent."
Werling described it as an odd case and said "this case is as serious as it gets."
Werling also stressed that the 50-year sentence is set out under state sentencing guidelines and that it will be up to the Iowa Department of Corrections' Board of Parole to determine when Andresen is ready to be released on parole.
"It is out of the court's hands after today," he said.
In closing remarks, Werling said he appreciated the family members who were at the sentencing and that their attendance was a way to remember the victim whose life was unfairly taken.
He there is no amount of saying sorry that will make up for what Andresen did and his hope was that Andresen would use the time in prison to make himself the best person he can be.
Andresen will be sent to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.
