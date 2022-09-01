CLINTON — A Clinton County sheriff’s deputy has returned to duty more than 1 1/2 years after he was shot while on a domestic disturbance call.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Reyhons returned to full duty Aug. 15 after spending a year and seven months recovering from injuries he sustained during a January 2021 call near Charlotte.
“I can truly say, when the doctor said ‘you can go back to work full time,’ it was hard to keep from jumping up and down,” Reyhons, who has more than two decades of experience as a deputy, told the Clinton Herald shortly after his return to work. “If I could do a cartwheel, I probably would have,”
The events leading up to Reyhons’ injuries began unfolding shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 15, 2021. According to court documents filed by the the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Scott County Dispatch received a 911 call at 10:51 a.m. that day in which it sounded as if a physical altercation was ensuing. The call was disconnected.
Dispatch called back and heard an apparent female say something like “Get someone here quick he’s going to kill me.” Scott County Dispatch transferred the call to Clinton County Dispatch, and the call was disconnected, according to the report.
Clinton County Dispatch determined the call had come from 1066 308th Ave. in rural Charlotte, and deputies were dispatched to that location. Reyhons arrived at the scene at 11:11 a.m. Reyhons knocked on the front door of the residence and heard a woman yell from inside the home words to the effect of “He’s got a gun!” Almost immediately, a gun went off from inside the residence.
“I didn’t realize at first that I was even shot,” he said. “I went to the house and when I approached the door, I went to knock on the door and then I was shot through the door.”
Reyhons moved his hand to his radio and realized then he’d been shot. The pellets from within the shotgun ammunition had injured his left hand, arm, and shoulder, as well as the left side of his face and head. Other deputies at the scene provided him with first aid until an ambulance arrived.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, who’d taken over as the sheriff only two weeks prior, was in his office when he was told a deputy had been shot.
“Obviously, when you hear one of your deputies is shot, it’s all hands on deck,” Greenwalt said.
As Greenwalt rushed to the scene, he passed the ambulance transporting Reyhons. Though Greenwalt knew Reyhons was inside, he didn’t know what condition he was in and was torn between his responsibility to Reyhons and his responsibility to make sure the situation at the scene was resolved.
“It’s a horrible feeling,” Greenwalt said. “In my 32 years, that’s the first time that we have had a law enforcement officer shot by an offender.”
Reyhons’ wife, a schoolteacher, was told during the school day what had happened to her husband. She often worried about him having a high-speed car accident, so when she saw officers approaching her, she thought that’s what had happened. Reyhons says his wife was strong and handled the news well.
Reyhons was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. Though his injuries were deemed non life-threatening, he underwent the first of several surgeries that night. The following Tuesday, he’d have his next surgery, then another a month later. Before May, he’d have his fourth surgery. In between each, Reyhons had physical therapy every weekday for six or seven months.
“Most of the gunshot went into my hand,” he said. He saw a hand specialist in Davenport for treatment. Just after New Year’s Day 2022, there was a setback. The tendons in Reyhons’ hand weren’t responding the way his surgeon thought that they should be with physical therapy. He could make a fist, but his fourth finger wouldn’t curl with the rest and instead stuck straight out.
Reyhons then underwent yet another surgery, during which his surgeon sewed the top tendon inside of his finger back on after finding it was about 80 percent disconnected. Two weeks passed to allow healing before the stitches were removed and Reyhons once again resumed physical therapy. His fourth finger is still visibly damaged, but no longer sticks out when he makes a fist. Reyhons says he feels lucky to still have it at all.
He saw a specialist in Iowa City for treatment of his facial and head injuries. He says some pellets from the shotgun ammunition are still in his head. As long as it isn’t bothering him or causing him issues, his doctor decided it best to leave them. They will either stay in place or work themselves out.
About six months ago, Reyhons began coming back to the office to perform light-duty office work in plain clothes. Greenwalt recalls being able to tell during this time that Reyhons didn’t feel he was contributing as much as he wanted to: he wasn’t going out on calls and he wasn’t getting to do what he really loves.
Multiple target dates were set for Reyhons’ return to full duty, but each arrived with disappointment as Reyhons needed yet another surgery or more physical therapy. After having spent over two decades as a deputy and three as a dispatcher, he missed the people he got to see every day and all of the friends he’d made in the community while helping people, many of whom showed their support through asking Greenwalt when Reyhons would return.
Even though he’d been coming in to the sheriff’s office on a daily basis to perform light duty, Reyhons says his return to full duty felt weird at first.
“It’s just different when you put the uniform on,” he explains. “It’s just a whole different mentality.”
Meanwhile, a state trauma team was brought into the sheriff’s office to help everyone involved to better cope, from the deputies who provided Reyhons first aid after he was shot to dispatchers who’d heard him call over the radio for help.
In fact, being as far north in the county as they were while at the scene, there were issues with radio communications, causing those back at the sheriff’s office to initially be unsure of what was happening. Those issues have since been rectified.
“As police officers or law enforcement officers, we like to think that we deal with so much trauma that things don’t affect us. But we always say the physical healing — terrible. But the mental trauma that somebody goes through...” Greenwalt said. “I’ve never been shot. I can’t imagine what must go through your mind.”
Jesse Doran, 31, is charged in the case, accused of multiple offenses that include two counts of attempted murder, one of which is attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with Reyhons’ injuries. Reyhons will testify both as a witness and a victim at the trial, set for October.
