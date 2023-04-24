DEWITT - Central DeWitt School Board President Bob Gannon confirmed in an April 12 Facebook post that the district investigated Cody LaKose while he was employed as a teacher in the district.
Gannon, who pointed out he was not on the school board during the time of the investigation, did not disclose the reason for the probe, or the date it was opened.
Gannon’s post was the first public confirmation the district had investigated LaKose, who was arrested March 21 while teaching at Iowa City Regina High School and charged with sexually exploiting a Central DeWitt high school student in 2017.
For three weeks following LaKose’s arrest, Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson had refused to publicly acknowledge the district had investigated LaKose.
When LaKose resigned in December 2018, the school district agreed in a separation agreement to continue paying LaKose’s salary and benefits for the remainder of the school year.
Peterson said district officials did not notify state regulators of LaKose’s alleged misconduct, or that an investigation had taken place, because they “did not have any reason” to do so.
Peterson has also said he didn’t realize LaKose was being investigated despite DeWitt police having sent a subpoena to the district seeking information about LaKose last year.
Gannon’s post did not say if police were involved in the district’s investigation of LaKose in 2018, and he told The Observer he would not answer questions about what he wrote.
“Administration was made aware of rumors, an investigation was conducted including numerous interviews with staff, students and community members, and all steps taken at that time were under advisement of legal representation,” Gannon wrote.
LaKose was arrested 13 months after police opened a criminal investigation into his alleged crimes. LaKose is facing five sex-crime charges, including two felony counts of sexual exploitation. Police allege that in the spring of 2017, LaKose engaged in sex acts on Central DeWitt property with a 17-year-old student.
Gannon, who was elected to the Central DeWitt School Board in 2019 and currently serves as the body’s president, said in his post that the Iowa Department of Education contacted the school after LaKose resigned in December 2018 but did not say why.
Peterson told the Observer April 14 he would not answer additional questions before consulting the school’s legal counsel. Peterson then told The Observer via email on Monday that he would not respond to The Observer’s questions.
“This is all of the information that can be provided at this point in time,” Peterson wrote. “We will provide and communicate additional information as appropriate.”
LaKose’s lawyer, Eric Tindall, has not responded to messages left with his office seeking comment.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
