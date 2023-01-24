Driving while barred
• Brian A. Arnold, 49, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for zero days served. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and fined $855. He was accused during a traffic stop by a Clinton County sheriff's deputy on Oct. 7, 2022.
• Austin P. Beadel, 24, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Clinton County jail with 120 days suspended and credit for zero days served. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and fined $855. He was accused by a Clinton County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of U.S. 30 on Aug. 24, 2022.
Drugs
• Guy Pidde Jr., 46, of Wilton, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on each count and will receive credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. Two sentences are to be served consecutively, while the third will be served concurrently with the other two. The prison sentences were suspended and he was placed on three years of probation. He was fined $1,000 on each count, with the fines suspended on two of those counts. Three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, namely meth in excess of 5 grams, and three counts of failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp as a habitual offender were dismissed at sentencing. He was accused by Clinton police in connection with a Jan. 15, 2021 undercover drug purchase in Clinton.
Insurance fraud
• Archie L. Hubert, 42, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud and was ordered to serve up to five years in prison with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $1,025. He also pleaded guilty to one count of malicious prosecution and sentenced to up to one year in prison with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $430. The prison sentences will be served concurrently. He was accused by Clinton police in connection with a Sept. 5, 2021 two-car collision in Clinton.
Sex offender violation
• Brandon L. Hagen, 35, of Clinton pleaded guilty to one count of a sex offender verification violation – crime against a minor and was ordered to serve up to two years in prison and given credit for any time previously served. The prison term was suspended. He also was fined $855, which was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 19, 2022 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Brandon L. Hagen, 35, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree theft and sentenced to 10 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 10 days served. He was placed on probation and fined $430. He was accused Oct. 16, 2022 in connection with a shoplifting incident at Walmart.
• Joey Hendricksen, 39, of Muscatine, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft and was sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. He was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on supervised probation for two years. He is to reside at the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport and must pay $500 restitution. He was accused by Clinton police in connection with a Dec. 19, 2021 theft of items from an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Third Street in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.