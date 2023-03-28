Weapons Violation
• Lamont Wilkerson, 29, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025. The fine was suspended. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. He was accused by Clinton police in October 2022.
• Calvin Phelps, 32, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to six days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for six days served. He was fined $855. The fine was suspended. Charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender and going armed with intent were dismissed.
