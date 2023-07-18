Driving while barred
• Dustin J. Taylor, 32, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to up to two years in prison. The sentence was suspended and he was fined $855. He was placed on two years of supervised probation. He was accused April 14 by Clinton police.
Interference with official acts
• Dustin J. Taylor, 32, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to interference with officials acts and was sentenced to 20 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 20 days suspended. He was fined $250. He was accused by Clinton police on April 22.
Operating while intoxicated
• Darrell D. Paxton III, 54, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was fined $3,125. His driver's license will be revoked for six years. The sentence was suspended and he was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, which will be served through 60 days of in-house detention in Delaware County. He was accused March 4 by Clinton County sheriff's deputies. He also pleaded guilty to driving while revoked and was fined $1,000. He was accused March 4 by Clinton County sheriff's deputies.
Theft
• Shaun C. Burridge, 45, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was sentenced to 270 days in the Clinton County Jai, with 260 days suspended and credit given for three days served. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and fined $855. The fine was suspended. He also is to pay $1,528 to Farm and Fleet. He was accused Feb. 28 by Clinton police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.