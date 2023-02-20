Driving while barred
• Ariann Letcher, 46, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to 60 days in the Clinton County Jail, with no days suspended and credit given for three days served in connection with the case, and was fined $855. The fine was suspended. She was accused by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 9. She also pleaded guilty to driving while barred in another case and was sentenced to 60 days in the Clinton County Jail, with zero days suspended and credit given for three days served. An $855 was suspended. She was accused Nov. 6 by Clinton police. The jail sentences will be served concurrently.
Drugs
• Tiffany R. Deutscher, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to a lesser-included offense of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $1,370 fine was imposed and then suspended. The prison sentence was suspended and she was placed on three years of probation. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in another case was dismissed. She was accused of both charges by Clinton police on June 22.
Eluding
• Jerod M. Reed, 30, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to eluding and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $1,025, which was suspended. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve six months in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was fined $430. In another case, he pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended and credit given for two days served. He was fined $1,250. He is to complete the Drinking Drivers course through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. His prison sentence was suspended and he was sentenced to two years of probation. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.