Assault
• Douglas J. Long, 58, 315 Main Ave., pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 6 ordered a two-year prison sentence and then suspended it. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was ordered to participate with placement and compliance with treatment programming at Prelude in Iowa City until recommended discharge and compliance with all recommended aftercare. One count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and one count of domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, were dismissed. He was accused Aug. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• John R. Lessard, 35, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Cleve on Nov. 5 ordered a five-year prison sentence and then suspended it. A $750 fine was suspended. Lessard was placed on probation pending good behavior for two years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the Court. He was accused April 4 by the Camanche Police Department.
• David B. Trayner, 45, of Jefferson, Indiana, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 27 ordered Trayner to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 19, 2019.
Operating while under the influence
• Kevin J. Flammang, 58, of Low Moor, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 4 ordered Flammang to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. He was approved for the electronic monitoring program, subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused March 21 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ashily L. Hicks, 27, 555 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 2 ordered Hicks to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. Hicks was approved for the electronic monitoring program, subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Hicks was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. A $1,250 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused June 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dewayne D. Wynn, 32, 1104 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 4 ordered Wynn to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Wynn qualifies for the reduction. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next Court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. The order says Wynn may arrange for four days of the electronic monitoring program with the Clinton County Jail before the mittimus date. He was accused Sept. 30 by the Iowa State Patrol.
• Robert Young Jr., 39, 538 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 4 ordered Young Jr. to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. He was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to compete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Mary K. Holzerland, 35, 767 1/2 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Nov. 6 ordered Holzerland be granted a deferred judgment. A $150 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. She was accused July 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Melvin C. Johnson, 50, stipulated Nov. 3 to violating the terms of probation as alleged in the probation violation reports previously filed. The Court found Johnson in contempt of court. District Court Judge Mark Cleve sentenced Johnson to serve 64 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Cleve ordered Johnson to attend and successfully complete outpatient substance abuse treatment at New Directions. Johnson’s probation was extended for one year. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 28 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• Fabian L. McCoy, 27, 1813 East Lane, stipulated Nov. 5 to violating the terms of probation as alleged in the probation violation reports previously filed. District Court Judge Mark Cleve ordered McCoy attend and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 6 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Commented
