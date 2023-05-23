Drugs
• Charles L. Merchant, 49, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on three years of supervised probation. He must complete the Drug Court program. Two other counts of possession of a controlled substance, one for methamphetamine and the other for Ambien, were dismissed. The sentence will be served consecutively with another substance violation case in which he was sentenced to 120 days in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused Jan. 11 by Clinton police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.