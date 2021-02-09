Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Shawna M. Christiansen, 26, of Low Moor, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order to dismiss Feb. 4. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow’s motion to dismiss says Christiansen paid victim restitution, agreed to pay court costs and previously entered a guilty plea to a related charge. She was accused Sept. 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, against Amber M. Hall, 37, 519 Fourth Ave. South., were dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed the order to dismiss Feb. 1. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh moved to dismiss the charges because Hall is deceased, the motion says. Hall was accused Dec. 1 by the Clinton Police Department and Jan. 8 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Joshua R. Person, 27, of DeWitt, was dismissed Feb. 1 by District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion for leave to amend Feb. 1 in which he moved to dismiss the weapons charge because the alleged victim recanted earlier statements and provided a new written statement denying a weapon was involved. The motion says Person merely removed firearms from a domestic situation. Person is still charged with one count of domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was accused Jan. 25 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Assault
• Charles J. Casel III, 29, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to one count of assault causing bodily injury. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered that Casel serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail and pay a $315 fine. Casel was accused June 22 by the DeWitt Police Department. Casel pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor ordered Casel to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served, and to pay a $430 fine. Casel was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days, to follow recommended treatment, and to provide the Court proof of completion. Casel was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ashley S. Dennis, 29, 268 19th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of assault causing bodily injury. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Feb. 3 that Dennis serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and pay a $430 fine. Dennis was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Nov. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Spencer D. Fier, 25, 2319 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to one count of domestic abuse assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment for one year and order that Fier pay a $105 civil penalty. Fier was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was accused Dec. 13 by the Clinton Police Department. Fier pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment for one year and imposed a $430 civil penalty. Fier was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days, to follow recommended treatment and to provide the Court proof of completion. Fier was accused Dec. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Michael L. Varner Jr., 31, 2604 N. Fourth St., No. 107, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment for one year and imposed a $100 civil penalty. Varner was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Compulsory education violation
• Celina L. Shepard, 33, 529 33rd Ave. North, was found guilty by court Feb. 2 of one count of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge imposed a $100 fine. Shepard was accused Nov. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Jody R. Miller, 33, 2916 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge imposed a $400 fine. Miller was accused Jan. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Teresa A. Beadel, 49, 747 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Beadel to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 30 days suspended, and suspended a $855. One count of driving while barred was dismissed. Beadel was accused Nov. 24 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Billy E. Stage, 38, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Stage to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit for five days served, and suspended a $625 fine. Stage was accused April 24 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Tara J. Ferguson, 49, 702 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Feb. 3 that Ferguson serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 90 days suspended, and pay a $430 fine. Ferguson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days, to follow recommended treatment and to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Dec. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• James T. Johnson, 38, 500 Oakhurst Drive, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Jan. 29 that Johnson serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 180 days suspended, and pay a $315 fine. Johnson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days, to follow recommended treatment and to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. Johnson was accused June 17 by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.
• James M. Newsom, 52, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Feb. 1 that Newsom serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 100 days suspended and credit for 20 days served on both counts. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. Newson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days, to follow recommended treatment and to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Dec. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Eluding
• James M. Newsom, 52, of Council Bluffs, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to one count of eluding, speed over 25 over limit, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Feb. 1 that Newsom serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 123 days suspended and credit for 57 days served on both counts, and pay a $855 fine. A separate $855 fine was suspended. Newson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 8 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
No valid drivers license
• Jeremy M. Herbert, 34, of Calamus, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to no valid drivers license. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor fined Herbert $200. Herbert was accused July 24 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Operate vehicle without owner’s consent
• James M. Newsom, 52, 508 Fifth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to one count of operate vehicle without owners consent, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of eluding, speed over 25 over limit, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Feb. 1 that Newsom serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 123 days suspended and credit for 57 days served on each count, and pay a $855 fine on one count. A $855 fine on two counts was suspended. Newsom was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of leave scene of accident, injury, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. Newsom was accused Nov. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Lawrence B. Monger, 52, 2323 Garfield St., pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson fined Monger $150. Monger was accused Jan. 30 by the Clinton Police Department. Monger pleaded guilty Feb. 1 in a separate case to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Monger to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Monger was accused Feb. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Perry P. Porter, 66, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tom Reidel sentenced Porter Feb. 4 to up to five years in prison. A $750 fine was suspended. The sentence will be served concurrently with a sentence being served in an Illinois case. Porter was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail and was ordered to pay $9,940 in victim restitution. He was accused December 5, 2019, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Unauthorized use of a credit card
• Tara J. Ferguson, 49, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Feb.. 3 that Ferguson serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail ,with 120 days suspended on each count, and pay two $855 fines. Three $855 fines were suspended. Ferguson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused October 16, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
