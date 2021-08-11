Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order against Randy M. Frazier, 37, 114 1/2 S. Second St., Apt. 2, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order July 21 dismissing the charge. The order says the State noted the protected party had some uncertainty and was unable to identify Frazier as the person who was present on the date of the alleged violation. He was accused July 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Jeremy A. Hoese, 49, 1520 Ninth St. NW, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order July 20 to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion July 20 to dismiss. Hoese has completed the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, has had no violation of the law and agreed to pay the costs of the action, the motion notes. He was accused Sept. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
One count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, against Kendrell A. Keith, 27, 500 Oakhurst, Apt. 6, was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order to dismiss July 21. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss July 21. Upon further investigation, insufficient evidence exists to proceed, the motion says. He was accused April 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Compulsory education violation
• One count of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Billie A. Zimmerman, 32, 248 Fourth Ave. North, No. 212, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal July 22. The order states the charge was dismissed on the motion of Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow for lack of evidence. Zimmerman had good reason to not attend a mediation meeting at the school, the order says. She was accused May 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Evan M. Farwell, 22, 1417 S. Eighth St., pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Farwell to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused May 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Damon R. Kingdon, 20, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Kingdon to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Jan. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment
• Kele T. Jech-Jones, 34, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty July 27 to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $300 fine be imposed. He was accused April 21 by the DeWitt Police Department. Jech-Jones pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemenaor. A $250 fine was imposed. He was accused June 19 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Nicholas K. Bakas, 27, 644 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 22 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $250 fine be imposed. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemenaor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Bakas. He was accused June 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Decore A. Johnston, 34, of Clinton, pleaded guilty July 22 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered Johnston to serve three days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Christopher J. Rickertsen, 35, 1915 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty July 27 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused July 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Nathan D. Johnson, 44, 232 Second Ave. South, Apt. 3, stipulated July 21 to violation of probation. The Court found Johnson in contempt of court. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bet ordered Johnson to serve 69 days in the Clinton County Jail with release at about 8 a.m. July 23 to a family member for direct transportation to inpatient treatment at the CADS Country Oaks Facility. Johnson’s probation was extended an additional six months unless discharged sooner. Johnson’s probation was modified to include compliance with inpatient substance abuse treatment at Country Oaks and complying with all aftercare requirements upon discharge. Johnson was ordered upon discharge to reside at the King House and comply with programming. Johnson was also ordered to enter a group residential placement facility if recommended by his probation officer. Probation revocation was filed May 13 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Jeremy D. Rice, 37, 2905 West Haven Place, stipulated July 22 to violation of probation. The Court found Rice violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Rice to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Rice was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program at the conclusion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed June 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Adam L. Sanchez, 25, of DeWitt, stipulated July 22 to violation of probation. The Court foiund Sanchez violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Sanchez to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Sanchez was ordered to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation at the conclusion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed June 25 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
