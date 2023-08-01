Burglary
• Myron Van Buskirk, 44, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. He was fined $1,025. The fine was suspended. He was accused by Clinton police.
• Kevin C. Taylor, 20, of Riverdale, Illinois, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count. He was fined $1,025 on each charge. The fines were suspended. The prison sentences were suspended and he was placed on three years of supervised probation. He was accused June 9, 2022 by Clinton police.
Drugs
• Jolene Fairbanks, 34, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and was was ordered to serve up to five years in prison on each count. She was fined $1,025 on each count. The fines were suspended. She also pleaded guilty to a count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with all 30 days suspended. She was fined $430. The fine was suspended. The prison sentences also were suspended and she was placed on supervised probation for two years. She was accused April 28 by Clinton police.
• John Carvell, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, methamphetamine, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 165 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $855. The fine was suspended. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused April 19 by Clinton police.
• Evan Ellis, 32, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. He was fined $1,025. The fine was suspended. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. He is to complete programming at the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport. He was accused April 7 by Clinton police.
• Johnathan Johnson, 30, of North Liberty, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense and being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. He was sentenced to up to 30 days in jail on each count, with 29 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $430 on each count, with the fine for Count 2 suspended. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused April 30.
• Keaton Samson, 34, of Goose Lake, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, third offense, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 120 days suspended and credit for one day served. He was fined $855. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused March 17 by Clinton police.
• Booker Collins, 36, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 29 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $430. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Feb. 6 by Clinton police.
Forgery
• Eric Grant, 42, no address given, pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $1,025. The sentence was suspended. He was placed on five years of supervised probation. He was accused by Clinton police.
Operating while intoxicated
• William P. Santiago, 32, of Thomson, Illinois, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $3,125. He was sent to the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport. His driver's license is revoked for six years. He was accused Jan. 11 by Clinton police.
• Laura Newsom, 25, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, second offense and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 173 days suspended and credit given for one day served. She was fined $1,875. She was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. She was accused April 22 by Clinton police.
• Tara Deviney, 39, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 177 days suspended and credit given for one day served. She was fined $1,250. She was placed one one year of unsupervised probation. She was accused May 2 by Clinton police.
Theft
•Shaun Burridge, 44, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was sentenced to 270 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 260 days suspended and credit given for three days served. He was fined $855. The fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused by Clinton police.
