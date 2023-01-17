Drugs
• Travis D. Brown, 34, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a habitual offender and was sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he serves at three years of his sentence. He was accused in connection with a Sept. 22, 2021 undercover purchase of 16.94 grams of meth in exchange for $400 in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue South.
• Joseph Lackas, 40, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order and one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense. On the weapons charge, he was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. On the controlled substance charge, he was sentenced to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail, with all but two days suspended and credit given for time served. His prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. A five-year, no-contact order also was put in place. He was fined $1,025 on the first count and $430 on the second count. He was accused June 18, 2022.
Theft
• Markus Wailand, 25, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison on both charges, to be served concurrently. Credit was given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $1,025 on each count, with fines suspended. He also is to pay $2,697 in restitution. He was accused June 15, 2022 in connection with the June 12 theft of several items from a garage at 4044 230th St., Clinton. His prison sentences also will run concurrently with a separate case in which he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison on both counts. He was fined $1,025 on each count. He was accused June 15, 2022 after police ran a license plate check on the motorcycle he was riding, determined the motorcycle has been stolen and found a loaded revolver in the motorcycle's storage compartment.
Willful injury
• Emrico J. Williams, 37, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of willful injury causing bodily injury and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. The prison sentence was suspended and he was ordered to serve two years of probation. He was fined $1,025. He was accused May 13, 2022 after an altercation in which Williams struck someone in the face with a bottle in the 500 block of North Third Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.