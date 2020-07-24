Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor, against Lawrence O. Johnson, 38, of Whiting, Indiana, was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order July 17 granting a motion to dismiss filed July 16 by Defense Attorney J. David Zimmerman. Zimmerman’s motion said there was no evidence that Johnson was served a notice of the no-contact order. Johnson was accused May 30 by the Iowa Highway Patrol.
Contempt
• Richard L. Mayer III, 27, pleaded guilty July 16 to one count of contempt, violation of a no-contact/protective order. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on ordered July 17 that Mayer III serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Mayer was accused July 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Jacob A. Hazen, 24, 122 27th Ave. North, pleaded guilty July 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order July 17 granting deferred judgment for one year. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. Hazen was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. Hazen is to provide proof to the Court of completion. He was accused May 27 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Samantha J. Puckett, 19, of Camanche, was sentenced July 17 on one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered that Puckett serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. Puckett was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow any recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. Tabor ordered Puckett’s deferred judgment revoked June 19. The order says Puckett was served an order to appear for a deferred judgment hearing and did not appear. She was accused December 13, 2018, by the Camanche Police Department.
• Audrey L. Rose, 33, homeless, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 15 that Rose serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. Rose was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow any recommended treatment. Rose is to provide proof to the Court of completion. She was accused March 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nicholas J. Smith, 20, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty July 15 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 15 that Smith serve four days in the Clinton County Jail with four days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. Smith was placed on unsupervised probation for six months and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow any recommended treatment. Smith is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused May 6 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Operating while under the influence
• Stephen E. Demos II, 49, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty May 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 15 that Demos serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code. Demos was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He must file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. Demos was ordered to complete the Iowa Course Drinking Drivers through the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused March 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Violation of probation
• The Court found Corey T. Wade, 45, violated the terms of probation. The Court found Wade’s probation should be revoked. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts ordered July 16 that Wade to serve the term originally imposed in May 2017. Wade was ordered to receive credit for time served in connection with the case. Probation revocation was filed December 27, 2019, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
Weapons
• Lane M. Schau, 33, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 11 to one count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts, on July 16, ordered Schau be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to five years. A $750 fine was suspended. Schau pleaded guilty to assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. Schau was ordered to serve 101 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $315 fine was suspended. Schau pleaded guilty June 11 in a separate case to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve 101 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $625 fine was suspended. The sentences in both cases were ordered to be served concurrently. Schau was accused Jan. 28 and March 27 by the DeWitt Police Department.
