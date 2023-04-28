CLINTON — A Clinton County man has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison on multiple sex abuse charges.
Bradley Moeller, 35, of rural Clinton, was sentenced Thursday on three counts of third-degree sex abuse and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on each of the charges, which were filed against him after a report made to the Clinton Police Department in November 2021 regarding sexual abuse of a 15-year-old female.
The sex abuse began in July 2021 when the victim was 14, and continued through Nov. 16, 2021, five days before the police report was filed, according to court documents. The case was then investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested on a warrant in January 2022. He pleaded guilty to the charges in February.
In sentencing Moeller, Clinton County District Court Judge Tom Reidel ordered two of the third-degree sex abuse charges to be served concurrently with each other, but consecutively to the third sex abuse charge.
One of the sexual exploitation charges will run consecutively to the sentences imposed on the sex abuse charges and the second exploitation charge will run consecutively with the other sentences.
He was fined $1,370 on each count. He also is to register as a sex offender and once he has served his prison sentences, he will be supervised by the Iowa Department of Corrections for the rest of his life.
Five other charges were dismissed: a third-degree sex abuse charge, a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, one charge of enticing a minor, and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.