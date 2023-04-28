CLINTON — A Clinton man is accused of stealing radiators from the former Ashford University as it is being renovated into a new educational facility.
Gary E. Emmert, 42, is charged with second-degree theft in connection with the reported theft of numerous baseboard-style radiators from The Lighthouse Schools Foundation, 400 N. Bluff Blvd. A representative of Lighthouse reported the theft to Clinton police on April 21. Emmert was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody Thursday. He currently is in the Clinton County Jail with bond set at $5,000, cash or surety.
According to a criminal complaint, the Light House Schools Foundation representative reported radiators had been removed from the building where they were to be cleaned and reinstalled.
On Tuesday, Clinton police detectives met with representatives from Alter Metal Recycling, 2815 Liberty Ave. Alter Metal Recycling representatives said they had purchased 538 pounds of aluminum and copper radiators from Emmert on April 21. Alter Metal Recycling provided a photo of Emmert and a photo of the radiators they purchased from him. Alter Metal Recycling also provided a copy of their purchase ticket showing that they paid Emmert $1,070.58 for the radiators, according to the criminal complaint.
A Clinton police detective met with Emmert on Wednesday at his residence, 348 22nd Place, Clinton. Emmert admitted he and an associate took aluminum and copper radiators from behind the Lighthouse Schools Foundation building and sold them to Alter Metal Recycling, the complaint said. The criminal complaint states Emmert also told police he had cut the copper ends off the radiators believing he would receive more money from Alter Metal Recycling. Emmert said Alter Metal Recycling paid him $1,070 for the radiators.
Police on Thursday night conducted a warrant check at Emmert's residence and he was taken into custody. According to a criminal complaint, as officers were conducting a search incident to arrest, a melatonin bottle containing what Emmert called marijuana was taken from his lower left pants pocket. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
